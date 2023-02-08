Video
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:41 PM
Home Front Page

Ex-UP Member Murder

3 to die, 1 gets life term in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 7: A Kishoreganj court on Tuesday sentenced three to hang till death while one got life term for murder of former UP member Rafiqul Islam alias Ratan Bhuiyan.

The three accused, who were sentenced to death, are - Furkan Bhuiyan (49), Shahed Bhuiyan (39) and Engu Bhuiyan (59) while Mostafa Bhuiyan was given life term for his guilty under Section 302 and 34.
Kishoreganj Additional District and Session Judge Mohammad Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Hoque pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused under the Section 302/34 of penal code.

According to the prosecution, at August 29, 2013 night, victim Rafiqul Islam alias Ratan was returning home from Bhatta Bazar of Katiadi Upazila. That time, the accused persons attacked him with sharp weapons. Due to the attack, Ratan was injured seriously and died while undergoing treatment.

In this connection, a case was filed at Katiadi Model Police Station.

After investigation, Police submitted a charge sheet against six accused for their alleged involvement.

After the witness examination in the trial process, accused found guilty and were sentenced to death under Section 302 and 34. Accused Mostafa also found guilty and sentenced to life term jail and fined of Tk 1 lakh each in default of two months more.

The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Jaggeshwar Roy Chowdhury and Advocate Azizul Hoque Mintu for accused.



