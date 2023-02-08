Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HSC results today

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

The wait of over 1.2 million students for the results of Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will end on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results. Education Minister Dipu Moni and the chairpersons of all education boards will hand over copies of the results to her.

Besides the institutions, the results will be available from 11:30am on the website of the education boards.

The institutions, students and parents will be able to know the results in three ways, according to Dhaka Education Board, the inter-education board coordinator.The institutions can download the results by entering the Educational Institute Identification Number or EIIN on the results corner of the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd).

The results can be downloaded by entering the roll and registration number on the www.educationboardresults.gov.bd website.

To know the results, a student will have to type "HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2022" and send an SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS. Madrasa students will have to type "Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019" and send the SMS to 16222.

The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

Students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams based on an abridged syllabus. At the same time, the number of subjects was also reduced.bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fresh BNP march in Dhaka on Feb 9, 12
Hundreds still under quake rubble in rebel-held Syria
Eco-degradation behind Nipah virus spread: Experts
2 war criminals get life terms for killing a man in 1971
Real life hero Shaikat in the midst of real life villains
3 to die, 1 gets life term in Kishoreganj
Rescuers battle cold as Turkey-Syria quake toll hits 5,000
Syria newborn pulled alive from rubble


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft