HSC results today

The wait of over 1.2 million students for the results of Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will end on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results. Education Minister Dipu Moni and the chairpersons of all education boards will hand over copies of the results to her.



Besides the institutions, the results will be available from 11:30am on the website of the education boards.



The institutions, students and parents will be able to know the results in three ways, according to Dhaka Education Board, the inter-education board coordinator.The institutions can download the results by entering the Educational Institute Identification Number or EIIN on the results corner of the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd).



The results can be downloaded by entering the roll and registration number on the www.educationboardresults.gov.bd website.



To know the results, a student will have to type "HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2022" and send an SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS. Madrasa students will have to type "Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019" and send the SMS to 16222.



The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods.



Students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams based on an abridged syllabus. At the same time, the number of subjects was also reduced.bdnews24.com



