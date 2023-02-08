Video
ALPP entrusts Hasina to select President candidate

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

No one was nominated for the post of President in the Awami League (AL) parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday at the Sangsad Bhaban. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been entrusted with the task of finalizing the name of candidate for the post of President.

Multiple sources present at the meeting confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

A meeting of the AL's parliamentary party was held in the meeting room of the ruling party on level 9 of Sangsad Bhaban at 8:00pm. In the meeting, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader raised the issue of the presidential election.

At that time, he left the responsibility of the 22nd presidential election to the Prime Minister. Other Members of Parliament present agreed to the matter.
 
After the meeting, Obaidul Quader told reporters that the name of the president was not discussed in the Awami League parliamentary party meeting.

"Rather, the matter has been entrusted to party President Sheikh Hasina. She will select a name," he added.

The current President M Abdul Hamid's term will end on April 24 this year. Before that, the President of the country should be chosen. The Election Commission (EC) has already announced the schedule for the election to the post. The presidential  election will be held on February 19.

The submission date for the nomination papers would be February 12. The nomination papers will be scrutinised the following day, and the withdrawal date of candidature is February 14.


