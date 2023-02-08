Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD planning to send two teams to Turkey

One Bangladeshi student missing

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh is planning to send two teams to Turkey to join the rescue efforts there, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are planning to send two teams: an emergency medical team and a rescue team," Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Tuesday without any elaboration.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi student named Md Golam Syed Rinku has been reported missing after the earthquake struck.

Rinku is from Bogura-Rinku's friends identified him as an undergraduate student but could not provide any more details.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara  and Syria.

"Nur, one of the two missing students, has been found. Rinku is still missing," the Consul
General of Bangladesh in Istanbul said.

"We are in touch with our mission," MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told journalists.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fresh BNP march in Dhaka on Feb 9, 12
Hundreds still under quake rubble in rebel-held Syria
Eco-degradation behind Nipah virus spread: Experts
2 war criminals get life terms for killing a man in 1971
Real life hero Shaikat in the midst of real life villains
3 to die, 1 gets life term in Kishoreganj
Rescuers battle cold as Turkey-Syria quake toll hits 5,000
Syria newborn pulled alive from rubble


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]erverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft