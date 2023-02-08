BD planning to send two teams to Turkey

Bangladesh is planning to send two teams to Turkey to join the rescue efforts there, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Tuesday.



"We are planning to send two teams: an emergency medical team and a rescue team," Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Tuesday without any elaboration.



Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi student named Md Golam Syed Rinku has been reported missing after the earthquake struck.



Rinku is from Bogura-Rinku's friends identified him as an undergraduate student but could not provide any more details.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara and Syria.



"Nur, one of the two missing students, has been found. Rinku is still missing," the Consul

General of Bangladesh in Istanbul said.



"We are in touch with our mission," MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told journalists.



