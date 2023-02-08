Two new routes for Nagar Paribahan

Two new routes-24 and 25- from Ghatarchar to Uttara's Diabari will be launched in five months.





Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, a franchising bus service run under the initiative of Bus Route Rationalization project, will operate buses on those routes in coordination with Mass Rapid Transit (MRT). Besides, passengers will be able to travel in all buses of Nagar Paribahan with the Rapid Pass of Metrorail.





The decisions were announced on Tuesday after a meeting of Bus Route Rationalization Committee (BRRC) at Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) while DSCC Mayor and BRRC President Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was in the chair and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam also attended the meeting. After the meeting, the two mayors attended a press briefing and talked to journalists about the decisions which were taken in the meeting of BRRC.





DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "Two new routes, 24 and 25, of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will be launched in coordination with MRT. Fifty more buses will run on two routes from Ghatarchar to Uttara's Diabari within the next five months."





After the 26th meeting of BRRC, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Passengers will be able to travel in all Nagar Paribahan buses with Metrorail Rapid Pass. It has been decided that Metrorail passengers can use the same rapid pass to travel in Nagar Paribahan. City dwellers can travel in Metrorail and Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses with one card."





He also said, "We have decided to open route number 24 and 25 to provide service to Metrorail passengers. They should be able to board the Metrorail after getting down from the buses and use the buses after getting down from the Metrorail. Considering that, these two new routes will be launched. Initially 50 buses will run on these two routes."





At that time, during replying journalists' questions Sheikh Taposh said, "Nagar Paribahan service is getting a great response from the passengers. We are trying to make the service smoother. We noticed some deviations especially noticing a tendency to board the bus without buying a ticket. It will not be tolerated in any way in Dhaka Nagar Paribahan."





"BRTC has assured us that the specific bus for Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will run only on the transport routes. These buses cannot be used elsewhere. And we will give a show cause notice to Trans Silva Paribahan. We will give the company 15 days for that. If we don't get optimal services from the company then the contract with them will be cancelled," he added.





Taposh also said if BRTC agrees then the service will be operated with BRTC alternatively or this service will be managed with new entrepreneurs.





"Everyone has to buy a ticket through the ticket counter and board the bus. Those operating route 22 are strictly instructed to board the bus by buying tickets from certain passenger shade or bus bay instead of depending on the driver," he added. Taposh said that strict measures will be taken to maintain the quality of passenger service and ensure order in the Nagar Paribahan.Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Executive Director Sabiha Parvin, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumdar, BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam, DSCC Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic, South) SM Mehdi Hasan, public transport expert SM Saleh Uddin, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association President Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation General Secretary Osman Ali, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association President Ajmal Uddin Ahmed and other members of the committee were present.