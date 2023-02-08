Close trial by 6 mths, SC asks lower court

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the lower court concerned to complete the trial proceedings of the case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury by six months.





A bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order following a petition filed by the government challenging the HC order that granted bail to Ashish Roy Chowdhury, a fugitive accused in a case filed over the murder of film actor Sohel Chowdhury in December 1998.