Wednesday, 8 February, 2023
Accidents claim 8 more lives

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured in separate road accidents in Tangail, Jashore, Madaripur, Naogaon, Bhola and Lakshmipur on Tuesday.

Our Tangail Correspondent reports a child was killed as a truck ran over him at Gopalpur upazila in Tangail district on Tuesday. The deceased was Rubayet, 7, son of Ripon Miah, a resident of Korotia village in the upazila.

Our Jashore Correspondent adds a lawyer was killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a microbus at Monirampur upazila in Jashore district.

The accident took place on Tuesday around 8:30am in Chhatiantala area on the Jashore-Chuknagar highway of the upazila.
The deceased was Bidhan Chandra Roy, 58, of Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district. He was a lawyer by profession.

Our Madaripur Correspondent writes a child was killed in a road accident at Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district. The accident took place at Suryanagar bus stand on Tuesday morning.

The victim was Alfaz, 9, son of Alam Khan, a resident of Brahmanpara village of the upazila.


