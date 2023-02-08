|
Accidents claim 8 more lives
Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 66
At least eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured in separate road accidents in Tangail, Jashore, Madaripur, Naogaon, Bhola and Lakshmipur on Tuesday.
Our Tangail Correspondent reports a child was killed as a truck ran over him at Gopalpur upazila in Tangail district on Tuesday. The deceased was Rubayet, 7, son of Ripon Miah, a resident of Korotia village in the upazila.
Our Jashore Correspondent adds a lawyer was killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a microbus at Monirampur upazila in Jashore district.
The accident took place on Tuesday around 8:30am in Chhatiantala area on the Jashore-Chuknagar highway of the upazila.
The deceased was Bidhan Chandra Roy, 58, of Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district. He was a lawyer by profession.
Our Madaripur Correspondent writes a child was killed in a road accident at Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district. The accident took place at Suryanagar bus stand on Tuesday morning.
The victim was Alfaz, 9, son of Alam Khan, a resident of Brahmanpara village of the upazila.