Accidents claim 8 more lives

At least eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured in separate road accidents in Tangail, Jashore, Madaripur, Naogaon, Bhola and Lakshmipur on Tuesday.The accident took place on Tuesday around 8:30am in Chhatiantala area on the Jashore-Chuknagar highway of the upazila.The victim was Alfaz, 9, son of Alam Khan, a resident of Brahmanpara village of the upazila.