Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:40 PM
HC issues contempt rule against Dhaka mayors, Rajuk chair

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court rule against the mayors of two Dhaka city corporations and Rajuk Chairman for not implementing its earlier directives over removing all unauthorised structures from the car parking places in Dhaka city.
In response to a contempt of court petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir issued the rule asking the trio to explain why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them for not complying with its order delivered in July 2019.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation (BNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Anisur Rahman have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the contempt of court petition bringing allegations against the two city Mayors and the Rajuk Chairman of non-complying its directives.
Taking part in the hearing, HRPB President Advocate Manzill Murshid told the High Court that the organisation sent legal notice to Rajuk Chairman and Dhaka city Mayors a few weeks back requesting the trio for implementing the HC directives. But they did not take any effective steps to this effect which amount to contempt of court, he added.
After hearing on the petition, the HC bench issued the contempt of court rule against them.
Following a petition filed by HRPB, the HC on July 3 in 2019 directed the concerned authorities of the government to take steps to remove of all unauthorised structures from the car parking places in Dhaka city.
The court asked Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to issue a public notice so that the owners of the illegal structures remove their establishments in parking areas by a month.
The authorised officers of Rajuk will have to ask the owners of the illegal structures to remove those as per the court order.


