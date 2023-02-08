Queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar Belgium's Queen Mathilde, also Consul of UN Secretary General's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), on Tuesday visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.





A special flight took Mathilde to Cox's Bazar Airport at about 10:15am.





She visited a learning centre, participated with women working on preventing gender-based violence, interacted with women learning new skills and joined a short briefing on the work on mental health and spoke with mental health volunteers.





Information Minister Hasan Mahmud accompanied her.





She returned to Dhaka in the evening.





The Queen attended a dinner hosted by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.





The Queen will pay a courtesy von Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital today.





The UN Country Team in Bangladesh had welcomed Queen Mathilde on her arrival in Dhaka on Monday.