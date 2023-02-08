Permission a must for structure on triple-crop land

Permission of local Union Parishad or local government bodies would be needed mandatorily to construct any kind of infrastructure on the triple-cropping land across the country in future.





Keeping the provision, the Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Tuesday issued a circular as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the authorities concerned not to destroy any land where three crops are cultivated and harvested every year while chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at her office in Tejgaon.





At a press conference held in LGD conference room at Secretariat, LGRD Minister Md. Tajul Islam said, "We don't want waste our croplands, especially those where three crops are cultivated in a year. But, we also want to bring the rural areas across the country under planned development. We are working on the issue. In this situation, the LGD has issued the circular as per the PM's directives."





"In the urban area, it's mandatory to take permission of the city corporations and Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) or authorities concern like municipalities for building houses in their respective area. From now onwards, the permission of Union Parishad would be needed for constructing any kind of infrastructure in the triple-cropping lands across the country in future," he added.





He said, "It's true that there is no engineer in the UPs and people need to face hassles there. We have to face the challenges. To address the problems, we need cooperation from all."