Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Permission a must for structure on triple-crop land

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

Permission of local Union Parishad or local government bodies would be needed mandatorily to construct any kind of infrastructure on the triple-cropping land across the country in future.

Keeping the provision, the Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Tuesday issued a circular as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the authorities concerned not to destroy any land where three crops are cultivated and harvested every year while chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at her office in Tejgaon.

At a press conference held in LGD conference room at Secretariat, LGRD Minister Md. Tajul Islam said, "We don't want waste our croplands, especially those where three crops are cultivated in a year. But, we also want to bring the rural areas across the country under planned development. We are working on the issue. In this situation, the LGD has issued the circular as per the PM's directives."

"In the urban area, it's mandatory to take permission of the city corporations and Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) or authorities concern like municipalities for building houses in their respective area. From now onwards, the permission of Union Parishad would be needed for constructing any kind of infrastructure in the triple-cropping lands across the country in future," he added.

He said, "It's true that there is no engineer in the UPs and people need to face hassles there. We have to face the challenges. To address the problems, we need cooperation from all."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two new routes for Nagar Paribahan
Close trial by 6 mths, SC asks lower court
Accidents claim 8 more lives
RAB arrests 5 'militants' in Bandardan
BR signs land lease accord with CDA
HC issues contempt rule against Dhaka mayors, Rajuk chair
Queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Permission a must for structure on triple-crop land


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft