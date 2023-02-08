

Dhaka's air pollution plight



Air pollution in Bangladesh is robbing the nation of economic growth as well as causing premature death and illness, the World Bank said last year. With an air quality index (AQI) for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.



The index is based on five criteria pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act -ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. The Department of Environment (DoE) has also set national ambient air quality standards for these pollutants. The standards have been set with an aim to protect human health from adverse impacts of air pollution.



An Air Quality Index (AQI) standard for Bangladesh is 0-50 (good), 51-100 (moderate), 101-150 (caution), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy) and 301-500 (extremely unhealthy) and 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous'



Dhaka ranked worst in the AQI index with a score of 239 at 08:55 am, the air was classified as 'very unhealthy' on February 5, 2023 morning. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'. An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is ''very unhealthy', and 301-400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.



Without the proper amount of oxygen in the air, the existence both human and natural sources and the plant world is endangered. Excessive carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen, hydrocarbon, benzene, sulphur and photo-chemical oxidants present in the capital's air are particularly harmful to the organism. Carbon dioxide levels rise in the air due to black smoke in vehicles and factories, combustion of fuel, desertification, etc.



As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.



Most damaging particles are of the sizes of 10 microns in diameter and smaller (PM 10 and 2.5) as they can penetrate and lodge deep inside the lungs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic exposure to such particles increases the risks of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and even cancer in the lung and the urinary tract or bladder in human body.



The head of the department of Pulmonology of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Biswas Akhtar Hossain says air pollution is one of the main reasons behind respiratory diseases. People develop diseases like Asthma, COPD, Bronchitis and Bronchiectasis due to long time exposure to dust. "Currently Bangladesh has 85 lakh patients suffering from Asthma, and almost 75 lakh patients suffering from Bronchitis and COPD," said Dr Biswas. He also says there is no doubt that dust pollution is the main reason behind such increased amount of patients of respiratory diseases.



A recent study published in the journal Nature Sustainability said expecting mothers face an increased risk of "silent" miscarriage due to air pollution. The pollution is already known to raise the risk of premature birth, low birth weight and life-threatening health complications for pregnant women, like preeclampsia, which is marked by high blood pressure, or gestational hypertension.

According to the report, air pollution will cause around 7 million premature deaths globally next year and have a major economic impact. Air pollution is present both inside homes and outside and is responsible for the premature death of seven million people each year, including 600,000 children, according to the special rapporteur's UN environmental annual report.



Ambient air pollution puts everyone at risk, from a child to the elderly. At least 78,145 deaths in Bangladesh in 2019 and also cost the country 3.9 to 4.4 percent of its GDP that year, says a World Bank report released December 4,2022, said the acting World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Dandan Chen.



"We should make the climate fight the air pollution and promote healthier lifestyle," said Team Leader, Climate Change and Health at WHO, Dr. Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, the report's lead author. He said the sources of air pollution are the same as those of greenhouse gas emissions which are driving climate change; hence steps to protect the climate will also pay for themselves in terms of health benefits.



Formulation and implementation of the Environment Protection Act should be ensured to prevent air pollution in Bangladesh. In order to preserve the environment of the capital, it is necessary to make the people aware of the environment by engaging the private organizations. It is imperative to strengthen the nationwide forestry program by stopping deforestation. It is also necessary to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against violators of environmental laws and regulations.



Living without air is difficult; at the same time living with poisonous air is also difficult. Not only is that air polluted today, it is a life-threatening cause. It has been and is due to us. We are the ones responsible for this. We are just poisoning the clean environment. If the necessary measures are not taken now to control air pollution and a concerted effort is not taken to eliminate the causes of pollution, the capital Dhaka will soon become a habitable poisonous 'gas chamber'.



The writer is a correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and conservator, Wildlife and Environment



