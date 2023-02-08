

Country must take advantage of smart agriculture



Smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture, leverages modern technologies such as sensors, drones, and artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and sustainability of farming. By gathering data on soil and crop health, weather patterns, and water usage, farmers can make informed decisions that increase yields and reduce waste.



The benefits of smart agriculture are numerous and include increased crop yields, lower costs, reduced use of pesticides and fertilizers, and improved water management. This helps farmers improve their bottom line and contributes to the betterment of the environment and the overall health of the people consuming the crops.



The government of Bangladesh has recognized the potential of smart agriculture and has taken several initiatives to promote its adoption. The Ministry of Agriculture has launched several projects aimed at providing training and support to farmers and has also established a fund to help farmers purchase the necessary equipment. The government has also partnered with international organizations and private sector companies to bring the latest technologies to the country.



However, the adoption of smart agriculture in Bangladesh faces several challenges, including a lack of access to finance, lack of awareness among farmers, and limited technical expertise. The government and private sector must work together to overcome these challenges and the country's successful implementation of smart agriculture country.



Smart agriculture holds tremendous potential for Bangladesh and has the potential to revolutionize the country's agricultural sector. With the government's support and the private sector's investment, farmers will be able to increase their productivity and improve their livelihoods, contributing to the country's overall economic growth. The adoption of smart agriculture is a critical step in securing a sustainable future for the agricultural sector in Bangladesh.



Moreover, smart agriculture also has the potential to increase food security in Bangladesh. With better yield and reduced waste, there will be more food available for the growing population, which is crucial in a country where a significant portion of the population struggles with malnutrition.



In addition to its benefits for farmers, smart agriculture also has the potential to create new job opportunities in the country. From engineers and technicians who will install and maintain the equipment, to data analysts who will interpret the information collected, smart agriculture will generate new jobs and contribute to the country's economic growth.



The adoption of smart agriculture is also crucial for Bangladesh's climate resilience. The country is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with frequent natural disasters such as floods and cyclones that can destroy crops and harm the livelihoods of farmers. Smart agriculture helps farmers adapt to these challenges by providing real-time information about weather patterns and soil conditions, allowing them to make informed decisions that reduce the risk of crop damage.



In conclusion, smart agriculture represents a significant opportunity for Bangladesh to transform its agricultural sector and contribute to the country's economic and social development. The government and private sector must work together to overcome the challenges and ensure the successful implementation of smart agriculture, creating a brighter future for the country's farmers and its people.



The writer is a journalist & student of Masters' of Science in Agronomy, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh

