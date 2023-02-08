

Adequate preparations imperative for Hajj pilgrims



Only 60,000 people from Bangladesh were allowed to join the Hajj in 2022 as the Saudi government halved the quotas for pilgrims from across the world as the pandemic was still prevalent in different countries.



A total of 1, 27,000 people from Bangladesh performed Hajj in 2019 while the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims was raised by 10,000 in 2020. But Hajj was not held in the year for the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, this year there will be no age limit for the pilgrims, which means anyone aged 65 or above will be allowed to travel to the Kingdom to perform the Hajj.



The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the Kaaba, Baitullah - the house of Allah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims.



Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and of supporting their family during their absence from home. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, besides Kalima, Salat, Zakat and fasting.



Every year some two million to two and a half million Muslims from across the world including Saudi Arabia assemble in Makkah to perform the annual Hajj or the main Hajj. It is amazing that such a vast number of people perform their Hajj in five or six days from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of Zil-Hajj, the last month of the Islamic calendar. All of them also participate in five-time prayers every day almost together and perform Tawaf (circumambulation) and sai (walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa).



To perform the Hajj and visit to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, some 300 km north of Makkah, a vast number of pilgrims have to stay in Makkah and Madinah for 40 days at best.



It is a great deal for the local administration, city authorities, Hajj agents, travel agents, hoteliers and the health department to accommodate such a vast number of people specially in Makkah during the Hajj.



So there may be some sort of problems, in case the relevant departments fail to handle the situation at a given time. In the past several deadly incidents occurred due to human errors and mismanagements. However, the safety and security systems have been strengthened over the past years, but still problems may occur during the journey to and back from Makkah and also during the performance of Hajj in Makkah and related rites in Madinah.



To perform the Hajj perfectly the intending pilgrims should have adequate knowledge about the religion of Islam, its history, the life of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him - pbuh), the Prophet's struggle to propagate Islam, revelation of the holy Quran on him, his warfare against the adversaries and his final successes through the bloodless conquer of Makkah in his final push advancing from his seat of administration in Madinah.



Intending pilgrims should know the Sunnah, the lifestyle of the Prophet and his teachings based on "live yourself with the devotion to Allah and let other to live accordingly."



One who has successfully attains all the requirements including Hajj visa, return air tickets, food and accommodation facilities for at least 40 days in Makkah and Madinah, through the government-approved Hajj agents, can finally undertake the pilgrimage. At this stage the intending pilgrim should express his/her gratitude to Allah for His blessing for selecting him/her to start for the Hajj.



Before starting for Hajj, the intending pilgrims should learn Faraj (obligatory), Sunnah (practices of Prophet Mohammad pbuh) and Nafal (casual) prayers to be performed at the different spots and stages of the pilgrimage. A lot of books on all of these Hajj rituals are available in the country and one can learn many things from those books, months ahead of the Hajj. As these subjects are vast one needs to give longer times to know the things in details.



It is important that an intending pilgrim should have one or more friendly companions who will, share their religious knowledge among themselves in order to perform Hajj. One should find out courageous, helpful, active and dedicated companions to interact in the process of performing Hajj.



If the companions are more than three, then one should be entrusted with the responsibilities to take all relevant decisions in course of Hajj, in consultation with others.



To make the Hajj pilgrimage flawless, one should repent and seek pardon (Tawba) from Allah for the sin he/she committed in the past, before the start of the journey for pilgrimage.



One should take adequate halal essentials in order to meet own needs and help others if required during Hajj. Dua (supplications) cited in Hadith should be memorized and recited at different stages of Hajj. Every salat (prayer) should be performed with utmost dedication.



The hassles faced by the Hajj pilgrims during the long journey and stay at a new atmosphere and climate, should be absorbed and tolerated with the devotion to Allah. Despite efficient management, pilgrims may face some problems due to overcrowding mainly at Mina camps. Problems may be also faced due to traffic chaos on the day of main Hajj on the 10th Zil-Hajj. Pilgrims should abide by Saudi laws and guidance from the Saudi administration and police.



To make the performance flawless pilgrims should stay aloof from petty sins which are committed inadvertently. Everyone should have confidence that his or her Hajj will be accepted by Allah.



Before the start of the Hajj journey and during the pilgrimage intending pilgrims should give financial contributions (Sadka) to the needy. However, there is a dearth of the people who accept Sadka in Saudi Arabia. So most of Sadka should be distributed in own country before the start of the Hajj journey.



At the start of the journey one should say good bye to near and dear ones and seek blessing from them, because man is mortal and any one may breaths his last anywhere.



In Kaaba, the Masjidul Haram, Janaza or the funeral prayers of pilgrims are held almost five times after every Farz prayer, because many of the devoutees face natural death during the Hajj.



As the Islamic calendar is lunar, the Islamic year is about eleven days shorter than the Gregorian year, the Gregorian date of Hajj changes from year to year. This year it will occur on in the end of June.



The present pattern of Hajj was established by Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in commemoration of Hazrat Ibrahim, who being asked by Allah left his wife Bibi Hazara and son Ismael alone in the desert of ancient Makkah some 5,000 years ago.



After the departure of Hazrat Ibrahim, when stock finished Hazara in search of water desperately ran seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwah but found none.



Returning in despair to Ismael, she saw the baby lying on its back hitting the ground with his heals and a water fountain sprang forth.



After years when Ismael was in teens, Hazrat Ibrahim being ordered by Allah returned to Makkah and united with his family. Allah ordered Ibraham to build the Kaaba, which he did with the help of Ismael and invited people to perform pilgrimage there.



In pre-Islamic Arabia, a time known as jahiliyyah, the Kaaba became surrounded by pagan idols. In 630 AD, Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) led his followers from Madinah and occupied Makkah, cleansed the Kaaba by destroying all the pagan idols, and then consecrated the building to Allah.



In 632 AD, just three month before his demise in Madinah on June 8, Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) performed his only and last pilgrimage with a large number of followers, and instructed them on the rites of Hajj. It was from this point that Hajj became one of the five pillars of Islam.



The writer is Business Editor, the Daily Observer



