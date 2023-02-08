Video
Electronic cigarettes

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Dear Sir

E-cigarette (e-cig) is a device run by batteries designed to look similar to cigarette, but it delivers nicotine vapours instead of tobacco smoke. Their use has grown rapidly in recent years, around 3.7% (1.0 million) of all students reported currently smoking any combustible tobacco product. There was an estimated 55 million e-cigarette users worldwide in 2021. Global vaping sales reached $15.7 billion in 2018 and they're expected to reach $40 billion by 2023.

Most other airlines in the world do not allow the use of e-cig during the flight or at the airport because of its safety concerns.
 
The use of electronic cigarettes leads to emission of fine and ultra-fine inhalable liquid particles, nicotine and cancer-causing substances into indoor air. At present there are no long-term scientific studies on the health effects of e-cig.

People who think that e-cigs are safer than traditional cigarettes need to understand that the first commercial cigarettes were introduced in 1865 but it was several decades later in 1950 when the public came to know that smoking cigarettes could cause lung cancer.

Kamal Hosen
Dhaka University


