Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:39 PM
Home Editorial

Our progress in Democracy Index

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A news report recently published in this daily citing a global index on country's overall democratic performance is heartening indeed. This promising piece of news comes at a time when the country's image is markedly tarnished on human rights issue - only augers well government's ongoing sincere attempts of putting the country on track. It also refutes the unrelenting propaganda of different vested quarters those who claim Bangladesh has zero democracy.

However, the UK based Economic Intelligence Unit- EIU index, published the Bangladesh report based five criterion: Electoral process and pluralism, functioning of the government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties in 2022. Bangladesh jumped two notches up ranking at 73 among 167 countries from its earlier position of 75th in 2021.

Although the latest ranking indicates the country to be moving towards the right direction, we believe, it still has a long way to go in terms of ensuring democratic practices.

Among four categories of democracies - Full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime and authoritarian regime- Bangladesh has been classified as the third one with an overall score of 7.04 coupled with maintaining the progress achieved, now what is important, is to eye on full democracy.

However, considering the global situation of democracy, this progress shouldn't be taken lightly, whatever it may be in measures of success.
As index sets the benchmark for change in the general perception about an individual country and help influence decisions made by global financers, donors and investors, we believe, policy makers should take it with due consideration.

Nevertheless, democracy is the most modern system of governing which upholds hope and aspirations of all citizens in a country regardless of their religious, communal and ethnic identity. In question of giving a solid foundation to rule of law, ensuring freedom of speech and human rights there is no alternative to vibrant democratic practices in a modern society.

Despite having a long history of movement for democracy, it is the democratic spirit that united us irrespective of our religious, communal and ethnic identity on the same platform for an independent country.
Divisive politics and military dictatorship have repeatedly hampered our journey towards democracy.

While developing welfare political culture is essential for a true democratic consolidation, irregularities, corruption, lack of accountability and impunity that stand as key barriers in the way of democracy, need to be dealt by cutting across party lines. Moreover, local government system on which a country's democratic foundation is heavily depended must be strengthened to meet democratic demands.   

Finally, the country must come out of the 'hybrid democracy' and enter in 'full democracy' in phases to sustain the socio-economic development that has been attained in the last decade and half.


