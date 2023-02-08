Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Workshop on 4IR held

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Observer Desk

Participants in a workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in the city on Tuesday urged that sustainable development goals, environment friendly policies and advancement of ICT and Al should be ensured to make a smart Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), Ministry of Education jointly organized the 3-day workshop on the "Fourth Industrial Revolution: What it means, how to respond" in cooperation with ICESCO, Rabat, Morocco.

At the inaugural ceremony Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, was present as chief guest while ANM Al Feroz, Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education was also present as special guest.

Dr Adel Smeda, expert in Science & Technology sector, ICESCO, Rabat attended the workshop as guest of honour. Shoel Imam Khan, Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) chaired the occasion.

More than 30 teachers and 45 students from leading schools of Dhaka city took part in the workshop and seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on 4IR held
Belgian queen’s visit to be helpful for Rohingya repatriation: Hasan
Light House asked to help develop youth-friendly corners at union level
Dr MR Khan’s death anniv today
BD reports 14 more Covid cases in a day
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS
Zayan becomes a Schwarzman scholar
One gets death, 4 life term jail for killing bank official in Sylhet


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft