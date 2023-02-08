Workshop on 4IR held

Participants in a workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in the city on Tuesday urged that sustainable development goals, environment friendly policies and advancement of ICT and Al should be ensured to make a smart Bangladesh.



The Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), Ministry of Education jointly organized the 3-day workshop on the "Fourth Industrial Revolution: What it means, how to respond" in cooperation with ICESCO, Rabat, Morocco.



At the inaugural ceremony Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, was present as chief guest while ANM Al Feroz, Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education was also present as special guest.



Dr Adel Smeda, expert in Science & Technology sector, ICESCO, Rabat attended the workshop as guest of honour. Shoel Imam Khan, Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) chaired the occasion.



More than 30 teachers and 45 students from leading schools of Dhaka city took part in the workshop and seminar.

