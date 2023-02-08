Video
Light House asked to help develop youth-friendly corners at union level

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Light House is a national level NGO working on to prevent violence, deprivation, poverty alleviation, legal aid, good governance, education, health and family planning, disaster management and anti-trafficking for the underprivileged people of the country.

The information was disclosed on Monday at a media advocacy meeting at the Directorate of Women Affairs conference room in the capital.

Monowara Ishrat, Director of the Directorate of Women Affairs presided over the meeting. Chief Executive Officer of Light House Harun-Or-Rashid gave a welcome address. Directorate of Women Affairs Director General Farida Parveen was present as the chief guest.

The Director General said that we will consider any proposal from Light House to coordinate the work of the Youth-Friendly Corner located at the Union Health and Family Welfare Center with the Youth Club. Various components of adolescent reproductive health, review of initiatives taken by the government to improve the quality of reproductive health in Bangladesh and determination of actions to be taken.

Since 2018, the Department of Women Affairs of the Government has formed a total of 4883 youth clubs in 4553 unions and 330 municipalities at rural level. The main objective of the formation of these clubs is to empower marginalized teenagers at various levels of society to prevent gender-based violence and to provide them with sexual and reproductive health rights.



