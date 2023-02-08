BD reports 14 more Covid cases in a day

Bangladesh reported fourteen more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,636, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,443 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rose to 0.66 per cent against the 2,123 samples were tested.



The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.90 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the same year. UNB



