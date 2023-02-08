Video
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Seven more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Three new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest were at the outside of the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-one dengue patients, including 16 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 611 dengue cases, 572 recoveries, and eight deaths this year.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     UNB


