Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA

Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA

Despite some recent good reports about the rising export earnings and prospects of the readymade garment industry, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) came up with some depressing news on Tuesday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at a press conference informed that some leading international retailers and brands have been cancelling, delaying or putting work orders on hold in garment factories due to the ongoing volatile global economic situation.

As a result stockpiling of the clothing items in the warehouses of the garment manufacturers were on the rise in Bangladesh, he said at the press conference at the BGMEA office on the day.

Faruque Hassan said the garment industry has been facing various challenges at home and abroad. He said garment exporters were being hampered due to organized heist on garment laden exports in the highways when being transported to ports for exports.

He demanded for stern action against the miscreants who are involved in theft of export bound goods laden cargo trucks on the Dhaka-Chattogram highways.

If necessary the law should be amended to make tough provision to punish the thieves who are involved in robberies of goods laden cargoes on the highways as such incidents downgrade the image of the country and the sector to the international communities.

He reiterated the recent hike in gas and power prices will create an extra burden on the cost of production on the manufactures forcing the sector to lose competitiveness in the global markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA
BD signs MoUs with Eswatini for contact farming
BD may buy spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June
Deposit growth slows in banks amid economic woes
FBCCI wants more FTAs, PTAs with different states to boost post LDC trade
Stocks edge up on large-cap vibe
realme gives up to 14pc Valentine's Day rebate on its products
BP posts record annual profit, waters down green target


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft