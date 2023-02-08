Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA Despite some recent good reports about the rising export earnings and prospects of the readymade garment industry, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) came up with some depressing news on Tuesday.





BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at a press conference informed that some leading international retailers and brands have been cancelling, delaying or putting work orders on hold in garment factories due to the ongoing volatile global economic situation.





Faruque Hassan said the garment industry has been facing various challenges at home and abroad. He said garment exporters were being hampered due to organized heist on garment laden exports in the highways when being transported to ports for exports.





As a result stockpiling of the clothing items in the warehouses of the garment manufacturers were on the rise in Bangladesh, he said at the press conference at the BGMEA office on the day.He demanded for stern action against the miscreants who are involved in theft of export bound goods laden cargo trucks on the Dhaka-Chattogram highways.If necessary the law should be amended to make tough provision to punish the thieves who are involved in robberies of goods laden cargoes on the highways as such incidents downgrade the image of the country and the sector to the international communities.He reiterated the recent hike in gas and power prices will create an extra burden on the cost of production on the manufactures forcing the sector to lose competitiveness in the global markets.