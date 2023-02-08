

BD signs MoUs with Eswatini for contact farming



The MoU was signed during bilateral talks between the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Thulisile Dladla, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Mbabane on February 6.



Shahriar paid a two-day official bilateral visit to the Kingdom, Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday. After the signature of the Memorandum of Agreement, Jabulani Mabuza, minister of Agriculture of Eswatini, remarked that agriculture is one major potential area of cooperation between Eswatini and Bangladesh.



He said that a delegation from the Eswatinian Agriculture Ministry may visit Bangladesh to share knowledge in the agriculture sector. He invited Bangladeshi agricultural farms to establish contract farming in Eswatini. The Eswatinian side showed interest in sharing knowledge in agricultural production, agro-commercialization as well as agro-research and extension areas with Bangladesh.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP, is on a two-day official bilateral visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

He held bilateral talks with Thulisile Dladla, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Mbabane on Monday (6 February).



Shahriar Alam stressed on promotion of trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and Eswatini to the mutual benefit of the two countries. He underlined the need of conclusion of agreements in visa waiver for diplomats and official passport holders and avoidance of double taxation with a view to promoting contacts, trade and business.

The high commissioner of Bangladesh to South Africa and high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the meeting.



At the outset of the meeting, the foreign minister of Eswatini welcomed the Bangladesh delegation. Thulisile Dladla mentioned the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Bangladesh and Eswatini and expressed the desire to enhance the present level of relations with Bangladesh.



She maintained that Eswatini looks to develop business and investment relations with Bangladesh. She suggested the conclusion of the MoU between FBCCI and the Eswatinian apex chamber of commerce in the field of business cooperation. She also underlined the importance of regular bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries.



The State Minister conveyed the greetings of President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to King Mswati III.

He remarked that the bilateral talks will allow identifying potential areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and Eswatini. Expressing happiness over his visit to Eswatini, he commented that both countries are exchanging support and cooperating with each other at the UN and international organisations.



He stated that in the context of growing demand for food and essential commodities, Bangladesh and Eswatini may establish cooperation in agro-production, agro-processing and food security areas. He mentioned the remarkable success that Bangladesh has achieved in agriculture and social development sectors including achieving targets of the MDGs.



He mentioned that Bangladesh is a member of the global crisis response group. He also mentioned the role that Bangladesh is playing in climate adaptation and mitigation areas. He invited the Eswatinian armed forces officers to join courses in defence institutions in Bangladesh.



Briefing on the opportunities for higher education in Bangladesh private universities, he suggested that Eswatinian students may opt to study in different private universities in Bangladesh. He also stated that there may be cooperation between the government and private sectors in IT and ICT areas.



