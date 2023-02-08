Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD may buy spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
BENGALURU

Bangladesh will buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes between February and June if prices soften further, an energy adviser to the prime minister told Reuters on Monday, in a reversal of a government decision last year to halt spot purchases after prices spiked.

"This is a high demand season for us. Ramadan is coming, this is also irrigation season, therefore, if market softens, we will buy 10-12 more spot LNG cargoes," Bir Bikram Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.
Bangladesh issued a spot tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo recently after LNG prices plunged more than 70% from August's record of $70.50/mmBtu.

"We are looking at below $20 price for spot cargoes," Chowdhury added, to cater to domestic demand which is going to rise in the coming months.

The South Asian nation depends on imported natural gas for about three-quarters of its power generation, but was forced to ration gas supplies last year as global prices were driven up by Russia's war in Ukraine. Chowdhury said European sanctions on Russia which push LNG prices up are discriminatory in nature for countries like Bangladesh, which are unable to secure LNG supplies due to high prices.

Asian spot LNG prices last week were $19.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the first time they have fallen below $20 since September 2021, as inventories remain high with peak winter demand due to end soon. Bangladesh currently imports about 300 million-400 million cubic feet of LNG daily through a 10-year import deal with Oman and a 15-year import deal with Qatar.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA
BD signs MoUs with Eswatini for contact farming
BD may buy spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June
Deposit growth slows in banks amid economic woes
FBCCI wants more FTAs, PTAs with different states to boost post LDC trade
Stocks edge up on large-cap vibe
realme gives up to 14pc Valentine's Day rebate on its products
BP posts record annual profit, waters down green target


Latest News
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate higher'
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft