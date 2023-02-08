Deposit growth slows in banks amid economic woes

Deposit growth in banks slowed further in December 2022 as people were struggling with various issues, including rising inflation, economic crisis, low interest rate and higher cost of living. Bank deposits stood at Tk 14,89,169 crore in December 2022, posting a 5.66-per cent growth compared with that of Tk 14,09,342 crore in December 2021, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.



The deposit growth in 2022 was much lower than that in recent years. The growth was 9.19 per cent in December 2021, 13.48 per cent in December 2020 and 12.58 per cent in December 2019. A total of Tk 1.53 lakh crore and Tk 1.18 lakh crore in deposits were added to the banking system in 2020 and 2021 respectively while only Tk 79,827 crore in deposits was added in 2022. Of the total deposits at the end of December, the amount of time (term) deposits was Tk 13.05 lakh crore and that of demand deposits was Tk 1.83 lakh crore. Bankers said deposits in banks declined due to inflationary pressure as people required withdrawing funds to meet daily expenses.



The overall inflation soared to 9.52 per cent in August, the highest in a decade, which dropped to 9.1 per cent in September, 8.91 per cent in October, 8.85 per cent in November and 8.71 in December. Fixed- and low-income group people are facing troubles in meeting household needs due to continued surge in prices of commodities, bankers said. So, they are withdrawing savings rather than depositing money in banks.



Moreover, loan anomalies in a number of banks exposed the fragile state of the country's banking sector that eventually provoked many depositors to withdraw money from banks, they said. So, currency outside banks soared to Tk 2.52 lakh crore in November 2022. Besides, banks were forced to offer lower interest rate to depositors as Bangladesh Bank set a 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate, the bankers said.



So, people were reluctant to keep their money in banks, they said. The average deposit rate in banks was 4.22 per cent and the average lending rate was 7.18 per cent in November. The excess liquidity in the banking sector plunged by Tk 57,707 crore to Tk 1.45 lakh crore at the end of December 2022 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022. Many banks are struggling with deposit shortage causing a substantial rise in the call money rate in recent times.



The Bangladesh Bank sold $7.8 billion in July-December 2022 to banks to address exchange rate pressure that mopped up a huge amount of local currency from the financial sector. The economy has been grappling with rising inflation, trade deficit, rising external debt, dollar shortage and energy crisis. The country's trade deficit was $12.3 billion in July-December period of FY23. In the first six months of FY23, the import payments stood at $38.13 billion.



