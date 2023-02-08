Video
Stocks edge up on large-cap vibe

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Stocks witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities on Monday.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 4.69 points up at 6,285.40. The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 5.88 points up at 2,234.68 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 0.84 point up at 1,369.86.
At DSE, out of the day's 340 securities, prices of 29 securities closed higher against 143 losing issues.

The day's trade value at the DSE decreased to Taka 5,532 million which was Taka 5,808.19 million at the previous session of the week. The major gaining issues were Olympic, EHL, SEAPEARL, Orion Pharma and GENXIL while the major losing companies were PRAGATILIF, RUPALILIFE, ECABLES, POPULARLIF and HWAWELLTEX. GENESIL topped the turnover list followed by BSC, SP Ceramics, Olympic and Orion Pharma.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the dathe week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 5.86 points up at 18,540.25. At the CSE, 140 issues were traded. Of those, 25 closed higher and 60 closed lower when 9.46 lakh shares worth Taka 6.15 crore changed hands.    BSS


