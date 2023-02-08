Video
realme gives up to 14pc Valentine's Day rebate on its products

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Amplifying the spirit of love this Valentine's Day, youth-favorite brand realme has come up with yet another exciting campaign, "Surprise Your Love." Upon purchasing realme devices and AIoT products from Daraz, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 14% (maximum discount amount capped at BDT 5400), along with 0% EMI facilities of up to 12 months! Starting on February 04, 2023, this campaign is scheduled to continue till February 14, next, says a press release.
 
During the campaign, realme C30 (2GB RAM/32GB ROM) can be purchased at BDT 9,402 (originally priced at BDT 9,999). realme C11 (4GB/64GB) is available at BDT 11,777 - a discount of BDT 722; while realme C25Y (4GB/64GB) can be purchased at BDT 13,608, a discount of BDT 891. Previously priced at BDT 14,999, realme C31 can now be purchased at only BDT 14,004, and narzo 50a Prime, previously costing BDT 15,999, is up for only BDT 15,073. realme C35 (4GB/128GB) is available at a discount of BDT 1,065, costing only BDT 15,934, while realme narzo 50 (4GB/64GB) can be purchased at BDT 16,963, accounting for a discount of BDT 1,036. realme narzo 50 (6GB/128GB) is up for BDT 18,804 after a discount of BDT 1,195.
 
Moreover, realme 9i (6GB/128GB), originally priced at BDT 19,999, can now be purchased at BDT 18,705, while the price of realme C35 (6GB/128GB) has come down to BDT 17,814 from BDT 18,899 during the campaign. realme C33 3GB/32GB variant can be purchased at BDT 12,173, and its 4GB/64GB variant can be purchased at BDT 14,004, accounting for discounts of BDT 826 and BDT 995, respectively. realme 8 (8GB/128GB), originally priced at BDT 25,990, is now available at only BDT 24,140, whereas realme 9 (8GB/128GB) can be purchased at BDT 23,258, coming down from BDT 24,999. Originally priced at BDT 27,999, realme 9 pro (8GB/128GB) is available at BDT 26,029.

Meanwhile, realme 9 pro+, originally priced at BDT 34,999, can now be purchased at BDT 32,660. To top it off, realme pad mini can be purchased for only BDT 19,448 after a discount of BDT 1,901.


