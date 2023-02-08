Turaag Active teamed up with Daraz, Foodpanda

Video
Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Business Desk

Turaag Active, a brand of Wave Riders Limited has joined forces with Daraz and Foodpanda, two well-known online marketplaces in Bangladesh to promote active lifestyle. This partnership will allow Turaag Active to bring the athleisure experience right to your doorstep, says a press release.
 
Under the agreement, Turaag Active's distinct collection of activewear, including Polo shirts, ladies' tops, sportswear, leggings, sweatshirts, jackets, joggers, and so on, will now be available at a reasonable price on Daraz's and Foodpanda Shops' website. Which will be delivered to some specific places in Dhaka.

Faiaz Rahman, Founder and director of Turaag Active, stated during the signing ceremony that Turaag Active, a brand of Wave Riders Limited, is changing the athleisure business by producing trendy gear for men and women that improves performance.
"Turaag Active specializes in cutting-edge technology and innovation in the fashion and fitness sectors. Turaag Active assists athletes perform well and recover after demanding exercises because it is made with sustainable materials. We focus on fashion, functionality, and versatility while designing sportswear to create a line that you can wear daily", according to Rahman.

At the signing ceremony Raihan Kabir, Head of Brand and Marketing of Turag Active, Syed Rafiat Hossain, Assistant Manager of Digital Commerce, Director Shamarukh Fakhruddin, Naeem Anis, Commercial Director of Daraz, Industry Director Suman Ahmed, Shahrukh Hasnain, Sales Director Foodpand, Head of Shop Mahmudul Hasan Patwari and other senior officials were present.


