Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NCC Bank holds workshop on CMSME refinance scheme

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

NCC Bank holds workshop on CMSME refinance scheme

NCC Bank holds workshop on CMSME refinance scheme

NCC Bank arranged a workshop and  awareness on "Different CMSME Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme of Bangladesh Bank" recently for its Senior Executives of Credit and CMSME Divisions along with other Senior Managers and Officials at Bank's Training Institute recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director of SMESPD Division of Bangladesh Bank grace the occasion as special guest. Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CRO of NCC Bank presided over the workshop while Md. Shamch Tibreez Bhuiyan, Joint Director of SME and Special Programs Department and Md Oliul Islam, Joint Director of Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank were also delivered their speech.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank highlighted the importance CMSME in the banking business and hoped that NCC Bank will be able to play a leading role in this sector by following the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.
 
Meanwhile, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank deliver analytical speech regarding different CMSME refinance and credit guarantee scheme of Bangladesh Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA
BD signs MoUs with Eswatini for contact farming
BD may buy spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June
Deposit growth slows in banks amid economic woes
FBCCI wants more FTAs, PTAs with different states to boost post LDC trade
Stocks edge up on large-cap vibe
realme gives up to 14pc Valentine's Day rebate on its products
BP posts record annual profit, waters down green target


Latest News
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
3 construction workers die in Ctg while working
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft