

NCC Bank holds workshop on CMSME refinance scheme



NCC Bank arranged a workshop and awareness on "Different CMSME Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme of Bangladesh Bank" recently for its Senior Executives of Credit and CMSME Divisions along with other Senior Managers and Officials at Bank's Training Institute recently, says a press release.Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director of SMESPD Division of Bangladesh Bank grace the occasion as special guest. Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CRO of NCC Bank presided over the workshop while Md. Shamch Tibreez Bhuiyan, Joint Director of SME and Special Programs Department and Md Oliul Islam, Joint Director of Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank were also delivered their speech.Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank highlighted the importance CMSME in the banking business and hoped that NCC Bank will be able to play a leading role in this sector by following the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.Meanwhile, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank deliver analytical speech regarding different CMSME refinance and credit guarantee scheme of Bangladesh Bank.