Nagad offers 25pc cashback on Valentine's Day shopping

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting cashback offer for its customers in celebration of Valentine's Day. People can enjoy up to 25 percent instant cashback or discount on Nagad payments while purchasing products from different merchants.  Besides, a customer making the highest single-day payment this way will get a couple of air tickets on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route, says a press release.
 
Starting on Tuesday, the campaign will run until 28 February, while in the case of a few specific merchants, the cashback offer will end on 19 February. Customers can avail of this offer by making payments through Nagad app, USSD *167# and its online payment gateway.
 
The air ticket winning opportunity will remain valid till 19 February. Nagad users will get cashback while purchasing goods from more than 90 merchants that include Bata, Apex (online), Lotto (online), SSB Leather, Chef's Table, Raymond, KAY KRAFT, and Monarch Mart. Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nagad Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "Valentine's Day is a festival of young minds of people of all ages. Nagad wants to add more colour to people's joy in this festival through this campaign."
 
A customer who makes the highest single-day payment will be informed through a phone call about his or her winning the air tickets. A maximum of three phone calls will be made. If the winning customer fails to receive the calls, the next one with the highest transactions in a day will be selected. Nagad's customer care representatives will ask for NID and some other proof to verify the winning customer's identity.
 
The air tickets will be given to customers within seven days after their identities are confirmed through phone calls. Winners will get tickets from Biman Bangladesh Airlines. So, the national flag carrier will bear all responsibilities with respect to air tickets.
   
Mentionable that Nagad will never ask for PIN or OTP from its customers. Nagad authorities warn their users not to share such secret numbers with any third party.


