Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:36 PM
Fastrack enters Bangladesh Market

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Business Desk

Smart audio products of the popular Indian fashion brand Fastrack arrived in Bangladesh. The official Brand launching ceremony was officially held on Monday (6th February) in the afternoon both at G&G and Salextra Showroom of Bashundhara City, Level 6, Block B, says a press release.

Salextra is now the only distributor of Fastrack in Bangladesh. The brand has entered Bangladesh with Salextra. The Business Head of Bangladesh of Titan Sanjay Bhattacharjee has unveiled the smart audio products of Fastrack in both showrooms. Others who were present at this ceremony are Mallikarjun Patil of Fastrack, founder and Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat, Vice Chairman of Salextra Riajul Islam and Head of Sales Mamun Khan. Musician Raef al Hasan Rafa, Tech reviewers like Shahnaj Akhtar of Tech Theatre, Ashikur Rahman Tushar of ATC, Wahidur Rahman of TTC were also present as invited guest.

Sanjay Bhattacharjee Said in his statement, We want that our consumers can get the best product at the best price. We came to Bangladesh to know the choice of clients. After that, we'll bring the products according to that. We will bring Fastrack products one by one sequentially. Hope this will be visible before Ramadan. We started our journey with smart audio products. He added.
Shakib Arafat Said in his statement, We really feel proud to become a part of this popular brand. The audio products of this brand are available on our online and offline platforms from now on. This lifestyle brand of Titan Company Limited is very popular with the young generations. And the business relation with Titan is a great achievement of us.

Salextra said the price range of these products is from two thousand taka to nine thousand taka. These products will be available on various online and offline platforms in Bangladesh. The online shops are salextra.com.bd, Daraz, Picaboo, Robi Online, etc. And the offline shops are Salextra Lifestyle Shop, G&G, Startech, and Ryans, etc.


