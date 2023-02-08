

Brac Bank relocates Kawran Bazar branch nearby



At the spacious new location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers.



M Masud Rana FCA, deputy anaging Director and CFO; Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of branches; and senior officials were also present. On this occasion, the MD said, "As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. By providing its best-in-class service experience to local businesses and customers, BRAC Bank is committed to being a partner in economic prosperity."



"With our enhanced presence in Kawran Bazar, people of the commercial area will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a 'delightful customer experience' for people of the locality. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.



With 187 SMEs/Krishi Branches and SME Service Centres, BRAC Bank is one of the most significant banking networks in Bangladesh.



