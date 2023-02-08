Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Plan Int'l BD with GP to empower 4.5 lakh marginalized youths

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Plan Int'l BD with GP to empower 4.5 lakh marginalized youths

Plan Int'l BD with GP to empower 4.5 lakh marginalized youths

To contribute to the vision of transforming Bangladesh into a smart Bangladesh by 2041, international development organization Plan International Bangladesh and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, Grameenphone (GP) have started a joint initiative to reach 23 lakh people from the most marginalized community of the country with the training on digital literacy and online safety.

Among this target population, 4.5 lakh young people, especially young women will receive direct training and support.

The project titled "Safe Digital Space for Girls and Youth" started its journey officially through a discussion programme held at a hotel in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Social Welfare State Minister of Ministry Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP was the Chief Guest at the event attended by Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director General, of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, and Rasheda K Chowdhury, Executive Director- CAMPE and Former Advisor of the Caretaker Government along with GP CEO Yasir Azman, Country, Plan International Bangladesh Director Kabita Bose and GP Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen.

Safe Digital Space for Girls and Youth (SDSGY) Project has been undertaken by Plan International Norway, Plan International Bangladesh, Grameenphone, and Telenor to address these issues. This project will help young people, especially girls, acquire information-finding knowledge, communication, etiquette, digital skills, online safety, and safe and responsible behaviour in online spaces as "digitizens" of the 21st century. Over the course of two and a half years, it intends to boost digital knowledge, skills, resilience, and a safe online environment for 2,350,000 girls and youth, particularly those from the most marginalized groups.
Through its activities the skills gaps will be identified on a map reflecting the youth group's needs; information will be disseminated through formal and informal learning methods, including trainings and peer-to-peer learning, to strengthen girls' and young people's foundational digital skills, informed behaviour, and accountability; community-based awareness activities and youth-led campaigns will enlighten community leaders on ways to establish a supportive environment for children and youth to learn and excel without fear and barriers in the online space.

By the end of the project, 450,000 girls and youth will have technical knowledge of digital skills and online safety, which will transform the lives of 2 million people. The project will provide the skills that a wide variety of the most marginalized adolescents require.
 
Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP said: "Although we have progressed a lot in terms of creating Digital Bangladesh, but we all need to extend our hands and join hands to create a smart Bangladesh. This partnership is a great initiative towards the movement."

Rasheda K Chowdhury said: "Not only missed out or left out, there are communities which are 'pushed out' and this partnership of Grameenphone and Plan International Bangladesh is a milestone for all of us that we are trying to address the needs of these pushed out communities such as transgender, tea workers, special children and so on."

Yasir Azman said: "This partnership with Plan International is a continuation of our commitment to include everyone in the country's development journey and catalyze access to information and technology while leaving no one behind for the nation to reach its full potential."

The Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, Kabita Bose, said: "As we put our strength and focus on the country's youth bulge, we aim to continue our contribution together to the development of an equitable society empowering children and young people as drivers of systematic change, hence ensuring digital knowledge, tools and power in their hand to challenge prevailing harmful gender norms and power relationships."

GP believes that connectivity can reduce inequalities and has been working to create an ecosystem. In this age of data, GP is spreading awareness to promote safer digital participation and equip them with skills to thrive in the digital space since 2014.

In 2021, GP and Telenor Group in association with Plan International conducted a survey in four countries: Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Thailand. The results of that survey revealed that nearly 85% of Bangladeshi youth viewed cyberbullying as a severe issue yet 29% of them reported having experienced cyberbullying.
 
An increase in online bullying was experienced by 18% following the outbreak of COVID-19. An exploratory research conducted by Plan International Bangladesh on Fear of Violence among girls and young women revealed that 56.6% of girls in Bangladesh had received offensive comments that violated their rights on digital platforms.
 
Overall, a total of 78.3% of the studied girls and women reported experiencing increased mental pressure, and a significant number suffered from severe psychological trauma. As a result, some had ceased using the internet and social media, lacked self-confidence, and avoided interpersonal interactions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA
BD signs MoUs with Eswatini for contact farming
BD may buy spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June
Deposit growth slows in banks amid economic woes
FBCCI wants more FTAs, PTAs with different states to boost post LDC trade
Stocks edge up on large-cap vibe
realme gives up to 14pc Valentine's Day rebate on its products
BP posts record annual profit, waters down green target


Latest News
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
3 construction workers die in Ctg while working
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft