MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering

Mercantile Bank Ltd organised a virtual training on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently, says a press release. A total number of 83 officials from various branches attended the online programme.Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the training. In his address Shamim Ahmed insisted that all employees and officers must abide by the relevant legislation and regulations regarding money laundering and combating financing against terrorism.Md. Mosaddek Hossain, SVP and DCAMLCO of the bank along with faculties of MBTI conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.