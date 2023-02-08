

ONE Bank signs agreement with Dream Square Resort



Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed an Agreement with Dream Square Resort. Md. Rafiqul Islam Asst. Director, Sales and Marketing of Dream Square Resort and Md. Kamruzzaman Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders with their dependents will get 35pc discount on Room Rack Rate (Weekdays) and 25pc discount on Room Rack Rate (Weekend) and 10pc discount on A Le Carte Menu. Senior officials of both the organisations were present on this occasion.