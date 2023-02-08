

FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches



The sub-branches are- Aturar Depo Sub-branch at Bayezid Bostami, Chattogram, Dagan Bhuiyan Sub-branch, Dagan Bhuiyan, Feni and Payra Point Sub Branch, Lebukhali, Patuakhali, says a press release.



Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated those sub-branches through video conference. Among others, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were present. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.



