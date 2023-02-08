NBR must play role in stopping money laundering: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials to play a stronger role in stopping money laundering.



"A lot of money is being laundered to many countries, including Canada's Begum Para and Dubai. It should be prevented strictly. NBR officials should play a rigorous role in this regard," he said while addressing a seminar as chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in city on Monday.



The NBR organised the seminar titled 'Bangladesh Customs: the Companion of Building Smart Bangladesh' on the occasion of Revenue Conference - 2023, said a press release. Putting emphasis on increasing revenue collection, Razzaque said, "Revenue collection has increased a lot compared to earlier period, but we are still far behind in terms of revenue-GDP ratio. It should be increased. Especially, regarding the income tax, we could not become successful yet".



Therefore, the capacity and efficiency of the revenue department should be increased, he added. Noting that the entire world is recognizing and appreciating the unprecedented development being taken place in the country. All sectors, including economy, agriculture, communication, education and health show the tremendous success, he said. Though different international organizations, including World Bank, IMF and ADB, and international media are praising the country's economic growth, the minister said adding, there are some people in the country however who question those, which is not expectable.



"As a nation, we should have self-respect," Razzaque said. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the seminar while Senior Secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen spoke as the special guest. Commissioner of Chattogram Customs and Bond Commissionerate Mahbubur Rahman and Commissioner of Chattogram Customs Faizur Rahman presented two separate papers on this occasion.



