Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Queen Mathilde's visit showcases BD's dynamism: UN

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

The UN Country Team in Bangladesh on Monday warmly welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocate Queen Mathilde. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which stalled and reversed development progress globally, and the subsequent war against Ukraine that precipitated a cost-of-living crisis, this visit "highlights the heightened importance of the SDGs, and also showcases Bangladesh's dynamism and commitment" to them, said the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka.

During her three-day visit to Bangladesh, Queen Mathilde is scheduled to meet with the government, and the UN Country Team members, and visit project sites of multiple UN agencies covering a number of SDGs, including Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action, among others.

On her first day in the country, Queen of the Belgians visited Fakir Apparels Ltd, a garment factory in Narayanganj that produces clothes for major international brands. About one-third of the factory's employees are women, who have participated in women's empowerment initiatives by the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) through the Better Work program. The Queen met with some of the women working at the factory and visited the childcare facilities.
"I am delighted that Her Majesty the Queen of the Belgians has joined us in advocating for decent work and the SDGs in Bangladesh. Ensuring decent work contributes to progress on many other SDGs including those related to inequality, poverty, food security, health, and the environment-particularly for dynamic countries like Bangladesh," said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO Country Director for Bangladesh.

Afterward, the Queen visited an Ability Based Accelerated Learning (ABAL) centre in Dhaka's Khilgaon area, where she spoke with the children about how the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted their lives and education.

In accordance with the sustainable development goal of Quality Education, UNICEF-supported learning centres and catch-up programs offer flexible education for over 80,000 Bangladeshi children aged 7-14 who have dropped out, are at risk of dropping out from school, or have never been enrolled in formal education. Once children reach age-appropriate skills, the ABAL centres support their enrolment in formal primary schools.

Queen Mathilde ascended to the throne in 2013. She is the honorary President of both Child Focus, a foundation for missing and sexually exploited children, and UNICEF Belgium.

In 2001, Queen Mathilde established the Princess Mathilde Fund (now the Queen Mathilde Fund) to promote the care of vulnerable people. As an SDG Advocate, she is particularly focused on mental health.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global retailers cancelling orders due to economic slowdown: BGMEA
BD signs MoUs with Eswatini for contact farming
BD may buy spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June
Deposit growth slows in banks amid economic woes
FBCCI wants more FTAs, PTAs with different states to boost post LDC trade
Stocks edge up on large-cap vibe
realme gives up to 14pc Valentine's Day rebate on its products
BP posts record annual profit, waters down green target


Latest News
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
3 construction workers die in Ctg while working
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft