BWDB appoints Engr S M Shahidul Islam as ADG

Engineer S M Shahidul Islam has joined the post of Additional Director General (ADG) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Eastern Region on Monday. Prior to joining, he served as Chief Engineer (Sylhet) of BWDB, says a press release.He joined the BWDB as an Assistant Engineer at Rangpur in 1989. In his long career, he has been responsible for design, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank conservation, irrigation, flood control, drainage projects, Tista Barrage project implementation, management and maintenance at BWDB's field level offices.During his long service of 33 years in Bangladesh Water Development Board, he participated in various seminars and training programmes at home and abroad.