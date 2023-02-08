Experts for separate tax admin, policy-making institutions

Experts at a seminar on 'Income Tax' observed that tax administration and policy-making institutions should be separated to strengthen the country's tax management system. At the seminar, they gave several suggestions including increasing tax revenue collection and expansion of tax net, setting up tax offices at grassroots, increasing the use of digital methods and developing a fearless tax system.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) organised the seminar as part of a two-day revenue conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the revenue conference on Sunday to develop the country's revenue management system.



Local Government, Rural Department and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam attended the income tax seminar as chief guest while Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury was present as special guest.



NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the seminar. Tajul Islam underscored the need for developing a fear-free tax system in the country in order to continue the country's development trend.



"After the present government came to power, there has been a visible improvement in various aspects of the economy and revenue collection," he said. He also laid emphasis on building a harmonious relationship between tax officials and taxpayers to make the system deliver.



"It is possible to develop the relationship with the joint efforts of all," he added.



Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury said it is important to distinguish between tax collection or tax administration and tax policy-making institutions. Pointing out that there are still many complications in tax refunds to taxpayers, he said, there must be the improvement in this area.



Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Chairperson Nihad Kabir, Vice President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) MA Momen, Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Ashif Ashraf and NBR former member Md Alamgir Hossain took part in the discussion. BSS



