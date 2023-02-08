China balloon, polls scramble script for Biden speech to Congress

China says will 'safeguard interests' over balloon shootdownThe US economy's humming and President Joe Biden is optimistic, but brutal polls and the nation's collective freak-out over a mysterious Chinese balloon will overshadow his State of the Union speech Tuesday.

The Democrat's speechwriters certainly had their work cut out on the weekend as they huddled with the president at the Camp David retreat in the rural hills of Maryland, before flying back to Washington Monday.



A photo posted by Biden on Twitter showed a binder with the speech, a coffee mug and biscuits. "Getting ready," he said.



On arrival back at the White House, Biden told reporters: "I want to talk to the American people and let them know the state of affairs -- what's going on, what I'm looking forward to working on."



But the dramatic downing of a huge Chinese balloon by a US Air Force fighter jet Saturday left the dangerously unstable relationship with the communist superpower literally looming over the Biden administration.



And, as two polls published Sunday and Monday show, well under half of Democrats want 80-year-old Biden to seek a second term in 2024.



In other words, his personal sunniness, embodied by a constant refrain of never having "been more optimistic" about the country, is simply not penetrating.



Just last week, the script for Tuesday's big set piece event -- an address to a joint session of Congress, nearly the entire senior ranks of government, and a vast television audience -- had been almost writing itself.



Inflation, which just a few months ago seemed a near existential threat to the Biden presidency, is steadily ticking downward. Hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars are starting to flow out into programs passed under Biden to spur high-tech manufacturing and repair infrastructure.



Meanwhile, China said Tuesday it will "resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests" over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further.



The balloon prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a highly-anticipated visit to Beijing this week that had offered slight hopes for an improvement in relations.

China claims it was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research but has refused to say to which government department or company it belongs.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday reiterated that the "unmanned airship" posed no threat and entered US airspace accidentally.



Mao again criticized the US for overreacting rather than adopting a "calm, professional" manner, and for using force in bringing the balloon down Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean just off the US coast. AFP, AP



