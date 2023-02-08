Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Many Turkey quake victims hungry as winter hampers aid efforts

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
SANLIURFA

 In the Turkish city of Sanliurfa, survivors of the massive quake that has wreaked death, destruction and havoc on the region face an invisible but powerful threat -- hunger.
As the morning sun illuminates the sky, Sanliurfa's cracked streets look empty. The mercury is only just above freezing, but it feels much colder.

Like their neighbours in the other nine provinces hit by Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake and its frightening aftershocks, the people of Sanliurfa are focused on basic survival.

Turkey's most powerful quake in almost 100 years had struck this remote border region with Syria in the early hours on Monday, killing more than 5,000 people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

Dozens of Sanliurfa families found refuge in the imposing Hilton hotel's ground floor.

Early on Tuesday, most of the parents huddling with their children have not slept a wink.

"We arrived here at 3:00 pm yesterday, the hotel gave us soup in the evening, but the night has passed. We're hungry, and the children too," said Imam Caglar, 42.

"The bakeries will be closed today, I don't know how we will find bread," the father of three said.
It's out of the question to go fetch food from his flat, located a few streets away, because of the danger that the building might suddenly crumble. "We live on the first floor out of three, we're too scared to return," he says, shaking his head. "Our building is not safe at all."

The Turkish government is scrambling to house people forced into the street after their homes either collapsed or were too risky to stay in because of the aftershocks.

Hundreds of thousands spent the night in dormitories, schools, mosques and other public buildings, while others sheltered in hotels that opened their doors for free.

Supplying them with food and other basic aid has been a challenge.

A winter storm has made the region's roads, some of them heavily damaged by the tremors, nearly impassable. Many local airports are shut, their runways in need of repair.

"We had a small bowl of soup, that's not enough," says Mehmet Cilde, 56, a father of six. He hopes that the local municipality will eventually provide food. But, he admits, "we have no information, nothing". The situation is even more dire for Filiz Cifci.

She missed the soup distribution on Monday evening, further along the street from the Hilton hotel.
Cifci and her three children, who fled their home before dawn Monday with only their three blankets and phones, preferred to skip a meal than wait in the wind and cold rain.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Funeral held for Pak ex-president Musharraf
China balloon, polls scramble script for Biden speech to Congress
Turkey, Syria quake could affect up to 23m: WHO
Sunak appoints new Tory chair, creates four ministries
Many Turkey quake victims hungry as winter hampers aid efforts
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals
UK faces biggest round of health service strikes
Mother, seven children die in fire in France


Latest News
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
3 construction workers die in Ctg while working
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft