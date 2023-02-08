

Challengers dominate over Dominators after Zia, Arafat's glaze



Couple of later partnership however, helped CCs to post a mediocre total on the board as Usman Khan and Curtis Campher jointly added 41 runs followed by Zia pairing with Mrittunjoy Chowdhury put in 38 more runs. Usman scored 30 off 29, Campher 11 off 16 and Zia remained unbeaten on 34 off 20. Mrittunjoy was batting on four as Challengers were able to post 118 runs for eight wickets.



Arafat Sunny hauled four wickets for 22 runs while Al-Amin Hossain and Amir Hamza shared one wicket each. Chasing an easy 119-run target, DD's were even worse in terms of conversion rates. They lost three wickets to manage 39 runs as Abdullah Al Mamun (2), Ariful Haque (7) and Soumya Sarkar (21) were in hurry to chase. Three starts from middle order batters however, kept Dhaka in the race as captain Nasir batted for 24 runs, Alex Blake (13) and Zahiduzzaman (18). But the rest five batters scored eight runs together as DDs had to stop on 103 for nine from stipulated 20 overs.



Curtis Campher notched three wicket while Zia and Mrittunjoy picked two wickets each. Shuvagata Home and Nihaduzzaman shared the rest between them. Zia was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-rounder performances.

Chattogram Challengers defended 118 runs against Dhaka Dominators to seal a consolidating victory. CCs beat DDs by 15 runs after Arafat Sunny's four-for followed by Ziaur Rahman's all-round performances. Challengers won the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and decided to bat first but had been struggling to score. They lost top five batters to post 28 runs on the board as Mehedi Maruf (8), Irfan Sukkur (7), Unmukt Chand (0), Afif Hossain (1) and skipper Shuvagata Home (1) failed to show minimum resistance.Couple of later partnership however, helped CCs to post a mediocre total on the board as Usman Khan and Curtis Campher jointly added 41 runs followed by Zia pairing with Mrittunjoy Chowdhury put in 38 more runs. Usman scored 30 off 29, Campher 11 off 16 and Zia remained unbeaten on 34 off 20. Mrittunjoy was batting on four as Challengers were able to post 118 runs for eight wickets.Arafat Sunny hauled four wickets for 22 runs while Al-Amin Hossain and Amir Hamza shared one wicket each. Chasing an easy 119-run target, DD's were even worse in terms of conversion rates. They lost three wickets to manage 39 runs as Abdullah Al Mamun (2), Ariful Haque (7) and Soumya Sarkar (21) were in hurry to chase. Three starts from middle order batters however, kept Dhaka in the race as captain Nasir batted for 24 runs, Alex Blake (13) and Zahiduzzaman (18). But the rest five batters scored eight runs together as DDs had to stop on 103 for nine from stipulated 20 overs.Curtis Campher notched three wicket while Zia and Mrittunjoy picked two wickets each. Shuvagata Home and Nihaduzzaman shared the rest between them. Zia was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-rounder performances.