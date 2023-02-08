Video
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:34 PM
Australia T20 captain Finch retires from international cricket

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
MELBOURNE

Australian men's Twenty20 captain Aaron Finch retired from international cricket on Tuesday, ending his 12-year career as one of the most prolific run scorers in limited-overs formats. A destructive opening batter at his peak, Finch's position had been under a cloud since Australia failed to make the knockout stage of last year's T20 World Cup at home.

It was not immediately clear who would replace the Victoria-born batter, who has captained the team in 76 of the 103 T20s he has played since debuting against England in 2011. "Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," he told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour." The 36-year-old was in 2018 crowned the best T20 batter in the game, and captained Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup victory in Dubai in 2021.    �AFP


