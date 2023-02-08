Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Bigger than the Ashes': Australia battle India in spin backyard

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
NAGPUR

India will host Australia in their spin-friendly backyard over four highly anticipated Tests starting Thursday, with Steve Smith saying winning the crunch series would be "bigger than the Ashes". Australia have struggled to overcome conditions in India, with their last series win there coming in 2004 while their opponents have claimed the past three encounters, including twice down under.
Smith admitted that India is "a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series."

"If we are able to topple that mountain, that would be huge. I think if we can win in India, that would be bigger than an Ashes series," he said ahead of the first Test in Nagpur.

The visitors are reeling from a spate of injuries -- including to key pace-bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood -- while the hosts are at near full strength. Ravindra Jadeja has returned from injury to spearhead the spin department alongside Ravichandran Ashwin while star batter Virat Kohli is back in imperious form. Australian captain Pat Cummins, who will lead his side's pace attack, said fast bowling could play a big part on India's notoriously spin-friendly wickets.

"I think, coming here to India, a lot of the talk is around big spinning wickets, mainly fast (-moving) Test matches, but it's not always the case," said Cummins.

"You need to get into the grind at times, and that role as a fast bowler might be bowling plenty of overs for not a heap of reward but doing a job for the team."

With Starc out for the first Test and Hazlewood and all-rounder Cameron Green in doubt for the entire series, Scott Boland, playing in his first overseas Test, will be called upon to open the bowling alongside Cummins. Nathan Lyon, who has claimed 34 wickets in seven Tests on Indian soil, will lead the spin charge. But the key battles for Cummins' side could be with the bat. Smith was imperious during the last tour of India, scoring three centuries including a brilliant 178 in Ranchi. But opener David Warner struggled, crossing 50 on just one occasion as Australia lost the series 2-1.
 
On this occasion, Warner will open alongside Usman Khawaja, whose comfort against the turning ball and rich-vein of form could prove crucial. Australia will look to Khawaja and top-order stalwarts Smith, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to maintain their strong form and nullify India's bowlers.
 
A draw in any of the four Tests will be enough to secure world number one Australia a place in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval in June. Second-placed India, led by Rohit Sharma, need to win at least 3-0 to assure themselves of a spot for the second time running.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Challengers dominate over Dominators after Zia, Arafat's glaze
Australia T20 captain Finch retires from international cricket
'Bigger than the Ashes': Australia battle India in spin backyard
Tamim given rest from next BPL matches considering England series
Walton Fed Cup Handball rolls Sunday
Bangladesh sets final tussle with Nepal
Nepal storms into final beating India 3-1
Messi and PSG face potentially season-defining week


Latest News
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
3 construction workers die in Ctg while working
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft