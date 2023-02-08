Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tamim given rest from next BPL matches considering England series

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Sports Reporter

Tamim given rest from next BPL matches considering England series

Tamim given rest from next BPL matches considering England series

The table quenchers Khulna Tigers have two matches to go but both of these matches are of formalities since they already exit from the race. KTs think tank decided to give rest their opener and Bangladesh national ODI team's skipper Tamim Iqbal for the rest of the matches.

"Tamim is facing some trouble," Tigers' head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon informed journalists on Tuesday. "He has been struggling with his old back strain problem, for which he was took injection in Bangkok. Our team physio, national physio Julian came to the ground and talked to me today".
 
The southpaw had been struggling with back niggle for a long time and missed home series against India last December. To avoid further risk he'll be rested.
 
"He is our big concern since we have series against England. We therefore, decided to give him break as the situation may deteriorate if he plays," Sujon showed his concern.
 
Franchises must be looking that their best player should play all the matches since they paid for those. Sujon think that the franchise owners must be considerate on the issue considering the national interest. He said, "Franchises have paid (for all matches) but the country comes first. Hope, the owners must realize it and will take it easily. If we had possibility to play, then we could think otherwise. But we have no chance".
 
"He's our One-day team's captain, a very important player. So, he is given break from rest two BPL matches," reassured Sujon.

England are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20 matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively. 
The first two 50-over matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third T20i matches at the SBNCS.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Challengers dominate over Dominators after Zia, Arafat's glaze
Australia T20 captain Finch retires from international cricket
'Bigger than the Ashes': Australia battle India in spin backyard
Tamim given rest from next BPL matches considering England series
Walton Fed Cup Handball rolls Sunday
Bangladesh sets final tussle with Nepal
Nepal storms into final beating India 3-1
Messi and PSG face potentially season-defining week


Latest News
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Trader stabbed dead in Kushtia
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
3 held with liquor in Sunamganj
HSC results handed over to PM
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Weather may remain dry across the country: BMD
Missing Bangladeshi in Turkey rescued after 45 hrs
3 construction workers die in Ctg while working
Most Read News
Death toll rises above 6000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
Fresh earthquake strikes central Turkey
Five held for raping girl in Chandpur
HSC results on Wednesday
Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader
Another DU BCL activist accused of molesting couple
Shyampur garment factory fire under control
BNP's fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12
Belgian queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camps
Foreign aid for budget drops by $1billion: Finance Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft