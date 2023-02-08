

Tamim given rest from next BPL matches considering England series



"Tamim is facing some trouble," Tigers' head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon informed journalists on Tuesday. "He has been struggling with his old back strain problem, for which he was took injection in Bangkok. Our team physio, national physio Julian came to the ground and talked to me today".



The southpaw had been struggling with back niggle for a long time and missed home series against India last December. To avoid further risk he'll be rested.



"He is our big concern since we have series against England. We therefore, decided to give him break as the situation may deteriorate if he plays," Sujon showed his concern.



Franchises must be looking that their best player should play all the matches since they paid for those. Sujon think that the franchise owners must be considerate on the issue considering the national interest. He said, "Franchises have paid (for all matches) but the country comes first. Hope, the owners must realize it and will take it easily. If we had possibility to play, then we could think otherwise. But we have no chance".



"He's our One-day team's captain, a very important player. So, he is given break from rest two BPL matches," reassured Sujon.



England are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20 matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively.

The first two 50-over matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third T20i matches at the SBNCS.



The table quenchers Khulna Tigers have two matches to go but both of these matches are of formalities since they already exit from the race. KTs think tank decided to give rest their opener and Bangladesh national ODI team's skipper Tamim Iqbal for the rest of the matches."Tamim is facing some trouble," Tigers' head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon informed journalists on Tuesday. "He has been struggling with his old back strain problem, for which he was took injection in Bangkok. Our team physio, national physio Julian came to the ground and talked to me today".The southpaw had been struggling with back niggle for a long time and missed home series against India last December. To avoid further risk he'll be rested."He is our big concern since we have series against England. We therefore, decided to give him break as the situation may deteriorate if he plays," Sujon showed his concern.Franchises must be looking that their best player should play all the matches since they paid for those. Sujon think that the franchise owners must be considerate on the issue considering the national interest. He said, "Franchises have paid (for all matches) but the country comes first. Hope, the owners must realize it and will take it easily. If we had possibility to play, then we could think otherwise. But we have no chance"."He's our One-day team's captain, a very important player. So, he is given break from rest two BPL matches," reassured Sujon.England are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20 matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively.The first two 50-over matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third T20i matches at the SBNCS.