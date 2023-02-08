

Walton Fed Cup Handball rolls Sunday



The teams in the male event are Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Team Handball Dhaka. The teams in the female event are Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Centre, Dhaka, and Tetulia Upazila Krira Sangstha.

The events will be played in two rounds. The teams will play each other in round robin league and the toppers will engage in the final. The champion and runner-up teams will receive trophies. Sponsor Walton Group will provide Taka 300,000. Although the estimated budget of the tournament is Taka 500,000, there will be no cash prize for the winners.



In this regard, a press meet held on Tuesday at the conference room of Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.



