Bangladesh sets final tussle with Nepal

SAFF U20 Women's Championship





Bangladesh set the final battle with Nepal in the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 as the table topper after outplaying Bhutan by 5-0 in the last match of the round-robin league on Tuesday at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.



Winning the match, Bangladesh updated its point tally to seven and became the table topper. Earlier, Nepal stormed into the final with a surprising 3-1 win over India in its third match on the same day. Despite the fact that India lost its third match to Nepal 1-3, it still had a chance to play the final. If the host women could not win against Bhutan. But, they were already in a bad situation after losing the vital match. Eventually, the win of the host dismissed all the hope they had.



In the match, Bangladesh had to wait till the 22nd minute to open the net. Entering from the left side, skipper Shamsunnahar passed the ball to Aklima Khatun who just overcame two markers and scored with a ground shot. Bangladesh doubled the lead in the 29th minute. Heading on a corner of midfielder Unnoti Khatun, Shamsunnahar sent the ball home.



The third goal came in the 53rd minute. Shamsunnahar received the ball from Shaheda Akter Ripa and took a low-powered shot that bounced on the left sidebar before entering the post. In the 56th minute, ace striker Shamsunnahar had a chance to complete her hat trick but her shot went over the crosspiece.



Aklima Khatun who carried the ball into the box in the 60th minute sent it home finding an unguarded post. Within a few seconds, a quick Shamsunnahar defeated her markers before entering the box to fire the post with precision and complete her hat-trick.



The rest of the match saw no goals. Now, the final between Bangladesh and Nepal will be played on Thursday at 6:00 pm.



