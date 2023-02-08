Nepal storms into final beating India 3-1

SAFF U20 Women's Championship



Nepal stormed into the final of the ongoing SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship as the team outsmarted India in its last match of the round-robin league on Tuesday. Winning the match, Nepal had six points in their collection which enabled them to secure the final. India striker Apurna Narzary opened the net for the team in the 21st minute. Although India took a lead in the match, it could not maintain that after a while.



The parity was restored when Nepal striker Anjali Chand rocked the post in the third minute of the second half. Skipper Preeti Rai utilised a penalty corner to go ahead in the 69th minute. A few seconds before the final minute, Amisha Karki scored the team's third goal and sealed the match 3-1.



Scoring the goal, Amisha maintained her top scorer honour. She scored a total of five goals. For the daughters of the Himalayas, it was the last chance to play in the final. By winning the match, Nepal not only recovered from its previous condition but also managed to secure the final which the team was not expected to play.



The match at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur was expected to be one-sided as India showed good performance in the previous matches. The team registered a 12-0 win over Bhutan and played a goalless draw with the host Bangladesh.



Nepal, on the other hand, lost one of the first two matches and only managed a 4-0 win against low-powered Bhutan in the second match. Maybe the India coach Maymol Nedugadan Rocky's disciples were free of tension after the first two matches. Also, they were aware of the injury cases in the Nepal team. These factors likely made them believe that the match against Nepal would not be that hard.



However, Nepal, which had nothing to lose in that stage, put the best of their strength in the match and ultimately surprised India. After the match, the India coach too agreed that they were not prepared for such a surprise. The Nepal coach YP Gurung said that the booters did their best and got the result.



Now, the Nepal women are preparing for the final to be held on Thursday at 6:00 pm at the same venue.



