Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, 1:33 PM
Retiring wheelchair tennis legend Kunieda happy to change perceptions

Published : Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
TOKYO

Japanese Paralympic legend Shingo Kunieda said Tuesday he was ending his illustrious career satisfied that wheelchair tennis was now "finally seen as a sport" in the eyes of the public. Kunieda has won 50 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic gold medals, including a third singles title at the Covid-postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

The 38-year-old, who announced his retirement last month, spent a total of 582 weeks as the men's world number one.
Kunieda said his first Paralympic gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games was not even reported on the sports pages of Japan's newspapers but attitudes have since "changed a lot".

"After the Tokyo Games, it really felt like it was now being seen as a sport," he told reporters. "I had always been trying to get people to think of it as a sport, and last year I didn't feel the pressure to do that any more. "Finally, I was able to just purely play tennis and compete against my opponent." Kunieda, who was diagnosed with spinal cancer as a child, said he "didn't even know what the Paralympics were" when he first picked up a racket as an 11-year-old.

He ends his career as one of the Paralympics' greatest athletes, and was number one in the International Tennis Federation's year-end rankings 10 times. He also won all Grand Slam singles titles in the same calendar year five times. The last prize to elude him was the Wimbledon men's singles title, which was introduced in 2016. He chalked that off when he beat Britain's Alfie Hewett in last year's final. "Wimbledon was the last title left for me to win, and after I hit the winning point, I celebrated with my team," he said.    AFP


