Publishers fear low sales this year too!

Several publishing houses had to count losses in Amar Ekushey Book Fair organised by Bangla Academy in last two years as visitors and sales were low due to the coronavirus pandemic.



This year too, publishing houses expressed fears that sale of books dropped as the number of visitors decreased.



They also blamed rising essential prices for this.



Publishers said that mainly middle-class families buy and read books in the country.



But in recent times the daily expenses of these families skyrocketed, forcing them to cut spending, they said.



Describing sales as 'disappointing', Shova Prokash Publisher Mizanur Rahman told the Daily Observer that the number book lovers fell drastically at the fair.



"There are no serious readers, compared to the previous years. Now the visitors search for books on online celebrities," said Mizan.



He expressed dismay about egarding readers' indifference towards the books of Rabindranath Thakur and Kazi Nazrul Islam.



he said that visitors also lost interest regarding books of Humayun Ahmed.



He said the visitors do not buy the books that enhances knowledge and teach history and facts.



"The cost of paper also increased by three times compared to two years ago," he added Echoing him, Annesha Prokashon Publisher Md Shahadat Hossain said, "Although the cost of publishing books has increased, we tried to keep the prices within the readers' reach."



The price of new books increased 20 to 25 per cent, Shahadat said, adding, "We do not want readers to be distracted."



However, Osman Gani, Publisher of Agamee Prakashani, said the publishing houses could recover losses caused by coronavirus pandemic if readers were interested to buy books.



He said that book lovers were caged during the pandemic and now they are free.



"But the crisis persists due to skyrocketing essential prices," he said.



Kalikolom Prokashona boycotted the fair in last two years, alleging that Bangla Academy was doing 'big business' using the fair to pocket government money.



"We are not participating in the fair as the Bangla Academy is not publisher-friendly. The number of stalls would drop to 200 from 600 if there was quality c ontrol," said Md Alamgir Rahman, Publisher of Kalikolom Prokashona.



Alamgir said the academy authorities allocted stalls to the new publishing houses in exchange of money by keeping the genuine publishers out.



He said that the number of genuine publishing houses was less than 50 in the fair.



He expressed fears that most of the publishing houses will be bankrupt soon because the government does not provide incentives to them.



He called it sad that most of the people visit the fair now to take selfies.



Saha Wasif Sakif of the stall, Pencil, described sales as far from satisfactory.



The fair remains open to visitors from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 11pm to 9pm on the weekends.



