Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:44 AM
Dhaka in touch with embassy in Ankara

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said on Monday that the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara though it is "less likely" that any Bangladesh citizen would be affected due to the earthquake considering its location.

"We are in touch with our mission," MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara and observing the situation there, spokesperson said.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday.


